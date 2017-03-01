MO DPS agencies responding to Perryville after tornado

The Missouri Department of Public Safety agencies responded to Perryville, Missouri on Tuesday, February 28.

Three strike teams of state and regional fire, search and rescue and EMS were activated and deployed to Perryville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol also immediately responded to the area. Together the teams helped with searching damaged vehicles for victims, as well as searching homes and rerouting traffic in the area. They will continue to work throughout the night.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Perryville to help displaced residents. The shelter is at Perry Park Center at 800 City Park Lane in Perryville.

As of 11:30 p.m., Interstate 55 remained closed in the Perryville area. Northbound I-55 traffic is being rerouted at Exit 129. Southbound I-55 was being rerouted at Exit 150. The closure is expected to continue past midnight.

Missouri Highway 61 is closed 1 mile south of Route M and is expected to stay closed for an extended period.

To allow search and rescue crews and other responders to best help storm survivors, public safety officials request that people who do not live there avoid the area. People are asked to follow the instructions of authorities in the area.

The State Emergency Operations Center has been operating for 24 hours since Tuesday afternoon to support local response partners.

