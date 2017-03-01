Home torn off foundation by tornado near Ava, IL

The team was welcomed home by family, friends, and fans early Friday morning
The team was welcomed home by family, friends, and fans early Friday morning
You could see more of an unwanted guest in your gardens this summer.
You could see more of an unwanted guest in your gardens this summer.
If you parked your trailer at the Kinkaid Lake Marina, you're being asked to go pick it up.
If you parked your trailer at the Kinkaid Lake Marina, you're being asked to go pick it up.
Would you drive hundreds of miles to another country to see your favorite athlete?
Would you drive hundreds of miles to another country to see your favorite athlete?
A plan to overhaul Illinois' school funding formula has prevailed as a highlight for advocates in a legislative session marked largely by futility.
A plan to overhaul Illinois' school funding formula has prevailed as a highlight for advocates in a legislative session marked largely by futility.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
Huntsville police are investigating a Thursday night homicide in southwest Huntsville.
Huntsville police are investigating a Thursday night homicide in southwest Huntsville.
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.