Home torn off foundation by tornado near Ava, IL

A home near Ava, Illinois was torn off the foundation by a tornado Tuesday evening, February 28.

The family wasn't home at the time.

The home, located on Marlboro Road between Vergennes and Ava Blacktop, was pulled off of its foundation, part of it came to a rest in a field.

Two dogs that were kenneled in the home were pulled out and were not injured.

Several parts of the Heartland were under a Tornado Watch and Tornado Warning on Tuesday, with more severe weather expected early on Wednesday morning.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.