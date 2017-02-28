Heartland basketball scores from Tuesday 2/28

Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.
Would you drive hundreds of miles to another country to see your favorite athlete?
The St. Vincent girls are Class 1 State Soccer Champions. The Indians defeated Summit Christian Academy 2-1 Thursday in Kansas City to claim the Class 1 State Title. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Adam Wainwright hit a two-run homer off Brandon McCarthy and pitched six innings of four-hit ball, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 on Thursday for a four-game split.
The Notre Dame girls soccer team defeated Springfield Catholic 2-1 in overtime Thursday in Kansas City to win the Class 2 State Championship.
