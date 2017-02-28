Heartland basketball scores from Tuesday 2/28 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland basketball scores from Tuesday 2/28

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland basketball scores from 2-28

H.S. Basketball

MO Class 1 Sectionals 

(Boys)

Advance-79
Scott Co. Central-60

(Girls)

Scott Co. Central-54
Delta-24

Class 5 District 1 Semifinals

(Boys)

Poplar Bluff-77
Seckman-56

(Girls)

Jackson-70
Fox-54

Class 4 Dist. 1 Semifinals

(Girls)

Dexter-74
Ste. Genevieve-66

Notre Dame-55
Sikeston-70

Class 4 Dist. 2 Semifinals

(Boys)

Farmington-82
Potosi-61

Hillsboro-66
DeSoto-43

Illinois Games

Class 3A Regional Semifinals

Carbondale-57
Carterville-42

Centralia-47
Mt. Vernon-26

Class 2A Sectional Semifinals

Eldorado-44
Robinson-49

KY 1st Region
Graves Co.-68
Fulton Co.-39

Murray-72
Paducah Tilghman-22

NCAA Basketball

Vanderbilt-67
(9) Kentucky-73

