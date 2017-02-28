Tibetan Monk to Speak at WKCTC

Tibetan monk Tsering Phuntsok will visit West Kentucky Community and Technical College March 7.

His visit is part of this year’s One Book Read of Little Princes by Conor Grennan.

Phuntsok will discuss Buddhist notions of compassion and forgiveness, including several meditative practice in his one-hour presentation.

“Having Tsering Phuntsok visit our campus allows our students, faculty, staff and community to learn about differing cultures and to reflect on their own level of compassion and forgiveness,” said David Nickell, WKCTC sociology professor and event coordinator.

Phuntsok who currently resides in Bir, India, facilitates cultural exchange programs between the Tibetan community and United States university students who volunteer with a local social work agency devoted to improving the lives of Tibetan refugees and local Indians.

For more information, contact David Nickell at (270) 534-3269 or davidl.nickell@kctcs.edu.

