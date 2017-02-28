5 years after Leap Day Tornado: Saline Co. EMA director offers tips to use today

This severe weather threat has several people on alert, including those in Harrisburg, Illinois.

It's been five years since a deadly tornado tore through the town.

The emergency director there shared what he learned and what he's applying now.

Not only did Allan Ninness, EMA director of Saline County, remember the Leap Day Tornado, but he gave a couple of pointers in preparing for this weather.

"There's a pretty good size circle of southern Illinois...we don't exactly know where it's going to happen but the main thing is we want everyone to be vigilant and pay attention and listen and have a plan...putting your plan in now is the best thing you can do to protect your family," he said.

A couple of things he suggested are items like battery-operated radio and a disaster kit.

He said that this is a "moderate risk" storm, which does not happen often.

Ninness stressed the point is to be aware of what's going on and to follow the advice given.

