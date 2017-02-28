Redhawks have score to settle in Nashville

Southeast Missouri State heads to Nashville with a bit of a chip on their shoulder.
SEMO men's basketball team had sights on the Ohio Valley Conference west title and a double bye in the conference tournament.
That all came to end with a home loss to Austin Peay to finish the season.
SEMO now heads to Nashville as a five seed and will have to win four games in four days to take the title.
Southeast opens up with Tennessee State who they lost to earlier this season 65-62.
Tournament plays get underway on March 1 in Nashville.
