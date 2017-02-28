Man in custody in OH on warrant for 2015 drug-induced homicide i - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man in custody in OH on warrant for 2015 drug-induced homicide in Jefferson Co., IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Robert Riddle, Jr. (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department/Facebook) Robert Riddle, Jr. (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department/Facebook)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning, February 28 in connection to a 2015 drug-induced homicide in Jefferson County, Illinois.

According to Mount Vernon police, U.S. Marshals took Robert Riddle, Jr. into custody in Akron, Ohio.

Police said the warrant was issued in relation to the investigation of the June 2015 overdose death of Bridget Jimenez.

A Mt. Vernon man, Blake D. Howell, was arrested in connection to the death in October 2016.

