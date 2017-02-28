WKCTC to celebrate 20th anniversary of Read Across America, March 6

The National Education Association's Read Across America will have its 20th anniversary this year and the West Kentucky Community and Technical College will host a free event to help celebrate.

NEA's Read Across America is an annual reading program that every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of children's author Dr. Seuss.

As part of the celebration, WKCTC will hold “There’s No Place Like Space” on March 6 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. in the college’s Matheson Library to promote reading and literacy.

“It’s important for us to continue this tradition to encourage the importance of becoming a lifelong reader,” Megan Dotson, WKCTC reading program coordinator says.

Those attending the event can take a photo with The Cat in the Hat, enjoy refreshments, listen to stories, play games, and make crafts. Each child will also receive a take home bag.

For more information about the Read Across America event on the WKCTC campus, contact Megan Dotson at (270) 534-3354 or megan.dotson@kctcs.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.