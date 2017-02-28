WKCTC to celebrate 20th anniversary of Read Across America, March 6

Would you drive hundreds of miles to another country to see your favorite athlete?
A plan to overhaul Illinois' school funding formula has prevailed as a highlight for advocates in a legislative session marked largely by futility.
Representatives and business owners from Paducah, Kentucky received the Ida Lee Willis Memorial Foundation Historic Preservation Award for the Paducah Coca-Cola Bottling.
Abigail Mae Conner passed away in Cancun, Mexico back in January. Last month, her father began a 2,000-mile journey to honor her life and to raise awareness for organ donation.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
