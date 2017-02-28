Scott City woman accused of assaulting a Cape Girardeau officer

An early morning call about a disturbance at a Cape Girardeau hospital ends with the arrest of a Scott City woman.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, someone called to report a disturbance at the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 28.

When officers arrived, they were told the woman had already left the hospital.

The woman, later identified as Alexandria Lawrence, 22, was walking near the hospital.

Officers made contact and reported that Lawrence appeared to be intoxicated.

So, officers offered to take her to a friend or family member's home because she was intoxicated, but Lawrence reportedly could not provide a safe place to say.

Lawrence was taken into protective custody and transported to the police department.

According to police, during booking, Lawrence became aggressive with officers and threw her head back and hit an officer in the face.

She now faces a charge of assault on a law enforcement officer.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.