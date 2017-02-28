Single vehicle crash leaves none injured

A single vehicle crash did not leave life threatening injuries in Washington Co., Il.

Driver Austin Williams, 20 of West Frankfurt, Il was driving eastbound on I64 when the vehicle's rear tire failed and the vehicle drove off the roadway before overturning.

This occurred on Tuesday, February 28, at about 11:05 A.M. Williams was driving a 1998 Ford Explorer.

Passengers in the vehicle were Jack Stanley, 45, Jessica Stanley, 20, and Jolene Stanley, 41, all of West Frankfort, Illinois as well as Melissa Hadden, 35, of Meeker, Colorado, Illinois.

Jessica Stanley, Jolene Stanley, and Melissa Hadden each suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and Williams was cited for operation of uninsured vehicle.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.