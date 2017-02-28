Help available for flood victims in southeast Missouri

Would you drive hundreds of miles to another country to see your favorite athlete?
Would you drive hundreds of miles to another country to see your favorite athlete?
A plan to overhaul Illinois' school funding formula has prevailed as a highlight for advocates in a legislative session marked largely by futility.
A plan to overhaul Illinois' school funding formula has prevailed as a highlight for advocates in a legislative session marked largely by futility.
Representatives and business owners from Paducah, Kentucky received the Ida Lee Willis Memorial Foundation Historic Preservation Award for the Paducah Coca-Cola Bottling.
Representatives and business owners from Paducah, Kentucky received the Ida Lee Willis Memorial Foundation Historic Preservation Award for the Paducah Coca-Cola Bottling.
Abigail Mae Conner passed away in Cancun, Mexico back in January. Last month, her father began a 2,000-mile journey to honor her life and to raise awareness for organ donation.
Abigail Mae Conner passed away in Cancun, Mexico back in January. Last month, her father began a 2,000-mile journey to honor her life and to raise awareness for organ donation.
The superintendent of the Delta R-5 School District was ticketed for DWI on May 23.
The superintendent of the Delta R-5 School District was ticketed for DWI on May 23.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.
A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.
The city of Osceola has a strong warning to certain dog owners: it will enforce its pit bull ban.
The city of Osceola has a strong warning to certain dog owners: it will enforce its pit bull ban.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.?