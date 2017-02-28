Help available for flood victims in southeast Missouri

If you were affected by the winter 2015-2016 New Year Flood, you may be eligible for assistance through Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.

The agency is offering assistance with things like home repairs, replacing personal items, and other assistance.

If you need help, you can call the office in Cape Girardeau at 573-335-0134.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.