Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent makes cabinet appointments

Incoming Superintendent of Cape Girardeau Public Schools Neil Glass is making appointments to his cabinet.

Anthony Robinson will serve as Deputy Superintendent of Secondary Education.

Christa Turner will serve as Deputy Superintendent of Elementary Education.

Deena Ring will continue to supervise as Assistant Superintendent of Special Services.

These positions are being realigned to provide increased support for staff and students throughout the district.

In addition, Josh Crowell will serve as the Assistant Superintendent of Support Services. Crowell started with Cape Girardeau Public Schools in 1998 at Cape Central Junior High and moved to the high school as the physical education, health and in-school suspension teacher at both schools. Later in 2007 he became an assistant principal at Cape Central High School.

Crowell has supervised maintenance, facilities, safety, and work on the 2010 bond issue. He received his Specialist in Educational Administration from Southeast Missouri State University.

The appointments were approved by the school board on Monday, February 27.

Board president Jeff Glen says he has high hopes for the new team and their goals.

“The board is excited to have Dr. Robinson and Ms. Turner working together to academically challenge our students and staff; Mr. Crowell ensuring they have a safe, healthy learning environment; and Ms. Ring continuing her leadership of our special services,” Glenn says. “Dr. Glass has a clear vision for student and staff success, and has assembled a team to achieve it.”

Turner, Ring, and Crowell will transition into their new roles and Robinson will be starting his new position on July 1.

Robinson graduated from Evangel University with a bachelor of science degree in history and a minor in social science. He completed his Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Northwest Missouri State University and received his Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Phoenix.

Robinson started his career in administration as an assistant principal in Berkeley Middle School after teaching social studies at Hazelwood Central and McCluer North high school. Two years later he was assistant professor and assistant football coach at Evangel University.

He served as assistant principal at Pattonville School District in 2002 as Pattonville Heights Middle School and after serving three years as assistant principal at the middle school he then went to Pattonville High School as assistant principal for three years.

In 2008 Robinson became the principal at Ritenour High School for 6 years. Dr. Robinson is currently Lead Director of Secondary Education, Student Services and Partnerships in the Jennings School District where he has served since July 2014.

“I am excited to become a part of the Cape Girardeau School District and continue to build upon the school district's accomplishments," Robinson says "I look forward to serving the students, staff, families and community of Cape Girardeau and working with Dr. Glass as a part of his new administrative team."

