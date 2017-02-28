Man arrested in Graves Co. on drug charges

The execution of an arrest warrant in Graves County leads to the recovery of stolen jewelry.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, officers went to the Dublin community to arrest James Robert Turner, 28, on a felony indictment warrant.

During a search of the home, deputies found methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

They also said they found several stolen pieces of jewelry and a jewelry box in the bedroom.

Turner faces additional charges of possession of a controlled substance (meth), illegal possession of a legend drug, prescription not in a proper container, and receiving stolen property under $500.

