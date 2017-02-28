SEMO's Mahoney named OVC Freshman of the Year

Freshman Guard Denzel Mahoney has been named the Ohio Valley Conference's Freshman of the Year.

The honors were voted on by league head coaches and sports information directors.

Mahoney ranked second on the team in scoring this season with an average of 14.2 points per game.

He scored 20 or more points eight times.

Mahoney is only the second player from Southeast Missouri State to be named OVC Freshman of the Year. Derek Winans earned the honor in 2001-02.

Players from Southeast Missouri State, Murray State, and University of Tennessee-Martin were also named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference Men's basketball teams.

All-OVC First Team

Jonathan Stark, Murray State (G, Junior)

Jacolby Mobley, UT Martin (G, Senior)

Antonius Cleveland, SEMO (G, Senior)

Terrell Miller, Murray State (F, Junior)

All-OVC Second Team

Javier Martinez, UT Martin (F, Senior)

Denzel Mahoney, SEMO (G, Freshman)

All-Newcomer Team

Jonathan Stark, Murray State (G, Junior)

Denzel Mahoney, Southeast Missouri State (F, Junior)

Terrell Miller, Murray State (F, Junior)

Matthew Butler, UT Martin (G, Junior)

