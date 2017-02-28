2 Salukis named to MVC Men's basketball all-conference

The Missouri Valley Conference has announced the 2017 all-league units and two Salukis made the list.

Senior Forward Sean O'Brien was named to the second team.

Junior Forward Thik Bol was named to the all-defensive team.

Voting for the teams was conducted by a panel of 45 voters.

Each school was represented by four voters. That includes the head coach, sports information director, and two media representatives.

Five MVC TV network on-air talent also voted.

