President Trump addresses Congress

If you parked your trailer at the Kinkaid Lake Marina, you're being asked to go pick it up.
You could see more of an unwanted guest in your gardens this summer.
Would you drive hundreds of miles to another country to see your favorite athlete?
A plan to overhaul Illinois' school funding formula has prevailed as a highlight for advocates in a legislative session marked largely by futility.
Representatives and business owners from Paducah, Kentucky received the Ida Lee Willis Memorial Foundation Historic Preservation Award for the Paducah Coca-Cola Bottling.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
