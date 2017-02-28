How to customize alerts on the KFVS Weather App

When severe weather rolls in, you want to be prepared.

The KFVS Weather App can be easily customized to get the types of alerts you want and need.

Once you open the app, click the button in the top left corner of your screen.

Then, click on settings.

From there you can set your alert location to a specific place or set it to current location to ensure you get alerts where ever you happen to be when severe weather strikes.

You can customize whether or not you want to hear alert sounds and what sound you want the alert to make.

There are options for severe weather alerts, lightning alerts, precipitation alerts, and KFVS Alerts.

The KFVS Alerts are customized by the KFVS meteorologists.

Watch the video above for an easy explainer from Laura Wibbenmeyer.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

