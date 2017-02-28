Delivery driver robbed at gun point in Cape Girardeau

A delivery driver is safe after an armed robbery Monday night in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, the victim was delivering an order to a home on Perryville Road when she said she was approached by a black man with a gun.

She told officers that the man demanded cash.

He took off in a black passenger car after she gave him cash, according to police.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Cape Girardeau Police.

