2 in custody after shots fired call in Cape Girardeau

Two people are behind bars in Cape Girardeau after a shots fired call on the south side of town.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, a witness called in around 7:46 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.

The witness said the shots were fired in the area of Hickory and South Ellis.

That caller gave police a description of the suspect and the vehicle.

A short time later, officers made a traffic stop on the suspect's car in the 400 block of Hanover.

The driver, Marshall Egson, 38, and his passenger, Erica Clayborn, 25, both of Cape Girardeau, were taken into custody.

Egson faces a charge Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Clayborn faces a charge of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

