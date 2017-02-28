Jobs portal launched for state jobs in Illinois

Those hoping to land a job in Illinois government can now apply online.

Governor Bruce Rauner's administration has launched an online job portal as part of its preparation for a strike of members of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.

"We genuinely hope AFSCME leadership will choose not to strike against taxpayers and work with us on implementing common-sense proposals like overtime after 40 hours, not 37.5,” Rauner General Counsel Dennis Murashko said. “However, we must be prepared to continue government operations and provide services that citizens deserve and expect,” Murashko said.

State leaders say they will use the online portal to identify people who could work on a temporary basis if there is a strike.

We're told that even though workers would be hired on a temporary basis, the State would take steps to fill positions permanently.

According to the governor's office, labor agreements have been signed with 20 unions.

The administration's proposal includes earning overtime after 40 hours of work instead of 37.5, pay based on performance rather than seniority, reasonable testing of drug and alcohol use if suspected on the job, and allowing volunteerism at state facilities like state parks.

