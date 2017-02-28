Jobs portal launched for state jobs in Illinois

President Donald Trump announced the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.
A New Madrid County jury found a Sikeston man guilty on five counts related to the 2015 shooting death of a 17 year old.
If you parked your trailer at the Kinkaid Lake Marina, you're being asked to go pick it up.
If you have a sweet tooth, you’ll want to jump for joy on the First Friday of June… or at least head to your favorite place to get a doughnut. That’s because it’s National Doughnut Day.
The state has been without an annual spending plan since Governor Bruce Rauner took office in 2015.
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Police Chief Craig Greenlee allegedly broke into the home of one of his employees in the 500 block of Brock Road in Pageland.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.
A man allegedly tied up a woman and raped her until she could escape after a horrifying night in an abandoned Houma house.
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.
Bond has been set at $57,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.
