All lanes of I-57 in Williamson Co., IL back open after crash

All lanes of Interstate 57 in Williamson County, Illinois are back open after an early morning crash.

According to Illinois State Police, a semi-truck hauling large metal pipes was driving north near milepost 60 when the driver swerved to miss several deer in the road.

The truck ran off the road, into the center median, overcorrected, and drove back across the northbound lanes.

That's when troopers say the truck overturned and the metal pipes he was hauling scattered across the road.

A second truck also traveling north hit the pipes before coming to a stop on the right shoulder of the road.

The driver of the first truck, Victor Molina, 31, of Cleveland, Texas and his three passengers, a 28-year-old woman, a 5-year-old, and a 1-year old were all taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the second truck, David Ricks, 56, of Daytona Beach, Florida was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Molina was ticketed for failure to secure a child, allowing an unauthorized passenger, and improper lane usage.

The right lane of northbound I-57 milepost 60 was closed for about six hours.

