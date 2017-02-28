March 1 celebrity birthdays

He's a pop star from Canada who has been one of the most successful recording artists of the 21st century. He's known for such hits as Baby, Boyfriend and What Do You Mean? Justin Bieber is 23 today.

She debuted in early 2009 on the Flo Rida single Right Round. She launched a solo career the following year and has had a number of hits including: Tik Tok, We R Who We R and Die Young. We're talking about Kesha who is 30 today.

His long Hollywood career stretches all the way back to the 1960's when he starred as Opie on The Andy Griffith Show. In the 70's he had the role of Richie Cunningham on Happy DAys. These days he's best known as an Oscar winning director who has brought us such films as A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13 and The Da Vinci Code. Ron Howard is 63 today.

She's best known for her role as Daisy Duke in the CBS TV seris The Dukes of Hazzard. Right now she has the recurring role of Anita on the CBS soap The Young and the Restless. Catherine Bach is 63 today.

He's a singer and activist who popularized calypso music in the 1950's with his version of the Jamaican song The Banana Boat.

Harry Belafonte is 90 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.