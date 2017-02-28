Final episode of M*A*S*H airs on this date in 1983

A New Madrid County jury found a Sikeston man guilty on five counts related to the 2015 shooting death of a 17-year-old.
If you have a sweet tooth, you’ll want to jump for joy on the First Friday of June… or at least head to your favorite place to get a doughnut. That’s because it’s National Doughnut Day.
The state has been without an annual spending plan since Governor Bruce Rauner took office in 2015.
Missouri's recent special legislative session cost taxpayers more than $66,000.
If you buy Lottery tickets in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, you might be luckier than you think.
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a wanted sex offender has turned himself in.
Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.
