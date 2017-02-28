Final episode of M*A*S*H airs on this date in 1983

TV history on this date 34 years ago.

February 28, 1983, we said goodbye to Hawkeye, Hot Lips, Colonel Potter and Klinger as the final episode of M*A*S*H aired on CBS and right here on KFVS12.

Goodbye, Farewell and Amen was more like a TV movie instead of the 256th episode of the hit series. The episode had a 2 and a half hour running time.

A record 125 million people tuned in to watch the 4-O-7-7 close up in the final days of the Korean War. The episode topped the ratings set by the Dallas episode which resolved the Who Shot J.R.? cliffhanger. It was a ratings record M*A*S*H held from 1983 until the 2010 Super Bowl.

It still stands as the most-watch final episode of any TV series in history.

. Alan Alda and Loretta Swit had been around since the very first episode which aired in September of 1972. Alda even directed Farewell, Goodbye and Amen.

Many tears flowed as the characters said goodbye to one another and went their separate ways. It all set up the final scene as Hawkeye leaves in a helicopter and notices a goodbye spelled out in stones on the famous chopper pad. It had been left by his friend BJ Honicutt played by Mike Farrell.

The eleven year run of M*A*S*H came to an end, on this day in 1983.

