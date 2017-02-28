2 TX man arrested in McCracken Co. for possession of more than 1,000 grams of meth

Police in St. Louis have canceled an endangered person advisory for an epileptic man who had last been seen on Saturday, May 27.
Governor Bruce Rauner, Senate Republic Leader Christine Radogno and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin will hold a press conference at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.
A free two-day household chemical collection will be held at the SIUC Arena. This event helps residents safely dispose of old and unwanted household chemicals.
One southbound lane of US 67 remains closed after a crash on Wednesday, May 31.
A teenager was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after a single vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened at 9:09 p.m. on route 32 east of route 144.
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.
The family credits the 5-year-old and God for saving their lives after two of them and a friend fell into the lake.
Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.
Old Highway 24 in Trinity is closed due to a nearby fire at Pondarosa Furniture.
President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump's bloody, severed head.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
