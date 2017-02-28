2 TX man arrested in McCracken Co. for possession of more than 1,000 grams of meth

Two Texas men are behind bars in McCracken County after being found with $100,000 of crystal methamphetamine on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department’s Drug Division launched an investigation when the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department received information alleging that illegal drug activity was occurring at Paducah Hotel, located at 3994 Hinkleville Road.

Detectives conducted an investigation that led to a search warrant being obtained for a 2017 Nissan Altima and a hotel room. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle when the men attempted to leave the hotel. The vehicle was found to be occupied by Steven Robles, 21, and Ricardo Hale, 38, both of Houston, Texas.

A search warrant was executed on the vehicle and the hotel room was conducted and detectives seized more than 1,000 grams of crystal methamphetamine from inside the vehicle.

Detectives arrested Robles and Hale and lodged them in the McCracken County Regional Jail in Paducah.

They both face methamphetamine trafficking charges.

