Four things you need to know on 2/28

FIRST ALERT: It's a First Alert Action Day with the threat of severe weather possible for the entire Heartland. This threat could be accompanied with severe thunderstorms, hail, high winds and even tornadoes. We will see near-record highs today with temps in the low to mid-70s. Expect to feel some light winds coming out of the south.

The first round of severe weather will be early this morning as a warm front moves through the area. Models hint at thunderstorms, and the main threat from these storms will be hail up to the size of quarters. The second round of storms could develop during the later afternoon and early evening hours on Tuesday. The third round of severe storms will be with the front. Wind damage appears likely with this line, as well as a few spin up tornadoes. The front looks to move through the area between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. tomorrow.

HAPPENING OVERNIGHT: Three people died and two were injured when a small plane carrying them home from a cheerleading competition crashed into two Southern California homes and sparked a major fire, authorities said.

Doniphan, MO man sentenced to life: A Doniphan, Missouri man will spend the rest of his life in prison for murder after a jury found Michael Futrell guilty on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in January.

Murphysboro children's home: Leaders from all over southern Illinois gathered yesterday to announce the, Illinois Masonic Children's Home in Murphysboro which serves young children, is staying open.

HAPPENING TODAY: With his first address to Congress, President Donald Trump has an opportunity to refocus his young administration on the economic issues that helped him get elected. His allies hope it will help him move beyond the distractions and self-inflicted wounds that he has dealt with so far.

