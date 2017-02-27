Monday High School tournament basketball scores

The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.
Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday.
After Miguel Socolovich was designated for assignment by the Cardinals last week, the team announced another roster move Wednesday–one that signals the departure of Jonathan Broxton.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
