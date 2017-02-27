Monday High School tournament basketball scores - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Monday High School tournament basketball scores

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Here are a look at Monday high school basketball tournament results.

(Boys)

MO Class 4 District 1 Semifinals

Sikeston-56
Dexter-54

Cape Central-64
Notre Dame-53

(Girls)

MO Class 4 District 2 Semifinals

North Co.-49
Farmington-34

Festus-38
Potosi-41

Class 5 Dist. 1 Semifinals

Jackson-47
Seckman-32

Poplar Bluff-49
Fox-41

IL Boys Regional Quarterfinals
Class 3A

Salem-39
Mt. Vernon-44

Massac. Co.-50
Carterville-54

KY Girls

1st Region

Marshall Co.-59
Carlisle Co-28

McCracken-48
Ballard Memorial-41

