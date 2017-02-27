Cape Central boys beat Notre Dame in District Semifinals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Central boys beat Notre Dame in District Semifinals

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Cape Central boys defeated Notre Dame 64-53 Monday night in the Class 4 District 1 Semifinals in Ste. Genevieve.

With the win, the Tigers advance to the District Championship game Thursday night where they will face top seeded Sikeston.

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly