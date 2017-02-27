Sikeston boys survive scare against Dexter in District Semifinal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston boys survive scare against Dexter in District Semifinals

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Sikeston Boys basketball team trailed late in the 4th quarter but fought their way back to defeat upset minded Dexter 56-54 Monday in Ste. Genevieve.

The Bulldogs now advance to the Class 4 District 1 Finals Thursday night against the winner of Cape Central and Notre Dame.

