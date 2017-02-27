Sikeston boys survive scare against Dexter in District Semifinals

The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.

Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday.

In a game filled with missed chances and nailbiting drama, the St. Vincent Lady Indians finally got it done. With 18 seconds left in regulation, Kalli Seabaugh finds the back of the net off a corner kick and St. Vincent advances to the Class 1 state soccer championship, beating Principia 1-0.