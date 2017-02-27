Murray State heads into OVC tournament as seven seed

Murray State heads to Nashville on a three-game losing streak.

The Racers enter the Ohio Valley Conference tournament as the seven seed.

It's not often MSU is seeded that low in the conference tournament.

If fact, the Racers are facing their first losing season in 29 years.

MSU will open up tournament play against Tennessee Tech on Wednesday, March 1.

Murray lost on the road at Tennessee Tech in January.

