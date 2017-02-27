KY Attorney General to transfer $30,000 to help end rape kit backlog

Governor Bruce Rauner, Senate Republic Leader Christine Radogno and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin will hold a press conference at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.
With less than three months until the eclipse, businesses in Carbondale are gearing up for potentially one of the largest crowds the city has seen.
A two vehicle crash took the life of one person in Benton, Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating the crash that happened around 4 p.m.
The Illinois State Police District 22 has been working to improve the quality of life in Illinois by promoting public safety in the month of April.
Perryville Backstoppers and Perryville McDonald's will be hosting the first McBackstoppers Night.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.
A trip above the storm path reveals debris, wood, brick, and metal, all waiting to be picked up still.
Huntsville police confirm one person was killed in a triple shooting Wednesday afternoon.
