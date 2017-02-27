Murray State women's basketball coach Rob Cross will not return

Murray State Director of Athletics Allen Ward announced Monday that women's basketball coach Rod Cross would not return for a 10th season.

The Racers women failed to make the Ohio Valley Conference tournament this season after losing their season finale to UT Martin.

Ward had the following to say about the move. "This was a very difficult decision as I think the world of Rob and his family."

Cross finishes his career at Murray State with a 120-147 overall record and a 66-84 mark in the OVC.

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.