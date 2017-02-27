Buzzer beater leads South Iron Lady Panthers to district championship

What a shot!

The South Iron Lady Panthers have a lot to celebrate after a great game against Eminence on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The Lady Panthers were up by three points when Eminence pushed back down the court and made a 3-pointer.

With just seconds to go, the Lady Panthers took the ball back to their end of the court and passed it to Ashley Mickan.

Mickan took the shot from well behind the goal line and sunk the basket.

Thanks to South Iron Athletics for the video of the end of the game.

South Iron won the game with a final score of 42-39 to win the Class 1 District 3 championship.

They'll play Couch on Feb. 28 at 7:45 a.m. in the first round of the state tournament.

That game will be played at Mountain Grove High School.

