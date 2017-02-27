East Prairie man behind bars on drug, weapons charges

A Mississippi County deputy's instincts lead to the arrest of an East Prairie man.

According to Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, Sergeant Ryan Hill noticed a suspicious person who appeared to be under the influence of stimulants walking around East Prairie.

Hill made contact with the man, later identified as Herman Duty.

Hutcheson said Duty initially denied having anything illegal on him, but after he consented to a search of his pockets, Hill found methamphetamine and a firearm.

Duty, 52, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Because he is already a convicted felon, Duty is not allowed to have a firearm.

