Rape Investigation

By: Lauren Keith

Cape Girardeau, MO -- Police officers continue investigating an 18 year old girl's claim that she was drugged and gang-raped by members of a Southeast Missouri State fraternity.

The alleged incident happened back in April, at a Memphis Hotel. The victim claims more than a dozen members of the Delta Chi Fraternity from SEMO, gang-raped her.

Since this apparently happened in Memphis, Memphis Police have been handling the case. However, Cape Girardeau City and SEMO Campus Police conducted most of the interviews up until now.