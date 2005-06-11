Body Found

Mississippi County -- A woman's dead body has been found in the Mississippi River. According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, the woman's body was found near the Thompson Bend area of the river, that's at the Cairo-Charleston bridge.

Parker says, it was the Coast Guard that actually came across the body. Right now, we do not know the identity of the woman. All we know is that the woman was probably in the water less than 24-hours, she has reddish-blonde hair, is about 5'6" tall, and probably weighed around 140 pounds.