IL Senator to host undocumented medical student for President's address

There will be an undocumented immigrant in attendance at President Donald Trump's address to a Joint Session of Congress.

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin will host Illinois DREAMer Aaima Sayed as his guest.

That address will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Sayed has temporary legal status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

She came to the United States from Pakistan when she was just 3-years-old, according to Durbin's office.

“Our country is stronger thanks to the contributions of Dreamers like Aaima, who wish only to be given a chance to continue contributing to the country they call home. Would the United States be better off if Aaima is deported to Pakistan, where she hasn’t lived since she was a toddler, instead of using her talent as a physician to help low-income Americans? The answer is clear,” said Senator Durbin. “I am honored to host this gifted young medical student as my guest. I hope her presence reminds President Trump what’s at stake in the debate over DACA: the lives of more than 750,000 innocent young people and the wellbeing of entire communities.”

After Sayed graduates from the Stritch School of Medicine at Loyola University Chicago, she has committed to work in a medically-underserved community in Illinois.

