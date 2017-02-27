Charleston man for allegedly dealing drugs

Investigators set up surveillance on a home in Charleston, Missouri which eventually led to the arrest of the man living at the house.

According to Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, thanks to the surveillance operation, investigators gathered enough information to obtain a search warrant for the home.

Officers with the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, Charleston Department of Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives searched the home on Friday, Feb. 24.

During the search, officers found marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids, U.S. currency, and other items commonly used for drug distribution in the house.

Frederick Evans, 43, was arrested on a charge of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

If convicted, Evans faces up to 10 years in prison.

He was released from custody on Saturday after posting $75,000 bond.

