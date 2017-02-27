Portageville man avoids serious injury in crash

A Portageville man involved in a Sunday morning crash went to the hospital but was not seriously hurt, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

An online crash report says Dennis Cook, 56, was driving on U.S. 61 about a mile east of Portageville when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle then struck a culvert.

The crash report says Cook's injuries were minor, but he was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

His 1997 Ford F150 was totaled, according to the report.

