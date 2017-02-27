Portageville man avoids serious injury in crash

The Illinois State Police District 22 has been working to improve the quality of life in Illinois by promoting public safety in the month of April.
Perryville Backstoppers and Perryville McDonald's will be hosting the first McBackstoppers Night.
A Princeton man faces a murder charge after the discovery of a body in a home in Lyon County.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to reopen on the regular summer schedule after being closed since May 1 due to floodwaters on the Mississippi River.
According to the Child Heart and Health Study in England, 18 percent of children between ages nine and 10 were at risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes if they spent an average of three hours watching TV.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.
