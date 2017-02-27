Rape investigation underway at Murray State University

Police at Murray State University are investigating a rape on campus.

According to Director of Communication Shawn Touney, the report was made to police on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 26.

Because it is an active investigation, the University will not comment any further.

Touney said University faculty, staff, and students were notified of the report via campus e-mail Sunday evening.

