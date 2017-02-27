Rape investigation underway at Murray State University

Southern Illinois has a new way to prepare in case of a mining disaster.
Southern Illinois has a new way to prepare in case of a mining disaster.
The city of Carbondale has started a large scale construction project on Illinois 51, one of Carbondale's busiest streets.
The city of Carbondale has started a large scale construction project on Illinois 51, one of Carbondale's busiest streets.
A Carterville, Illinois woman was injured in a crash between a train and a passenger vehicle in Jackson County, Illinois on Wednesday, May 31.
A Carterville, Illinois woman was injured in a crash between a train and a passenger vehicle in Jackson County, Illinois on Wednesday, May 31.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports US 67 southbound is blocked north of US 60 in Butler County, Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports US 67 southbound is blocked north of US 60 in Butler County, Missouri.
Governor Bruce Rauner, Senate Republic Leader Christine Radogno and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin will hold a press conference at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.
Governor Bruce Rauner, Senate Republic Leader Christine Radogno and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin will hold a press conference at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.