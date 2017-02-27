Firefighters rescue man in TN apartment fire, 3 families displaced

Firefighters rescued one man and three families were displaced after an apartment complex fire on Friday afternoon, February 24.

According to Dyersburg Fire Deputy Chief Rusty Blalock, Dyersburg firefighters got a call about a fire at an apartment complex at 12:36 p.m. on Friday at 1009 Compress Street in Dyersburg, Tenn.

He said when firefighters arrived they searched the building and found a man injured in the bottom apartment. While the building was still on fire, they were able to pull him out, rescuing him from the flames.

Blalock said the fire started in the living room of the bottom apartment.

The fire caused significant damage to all four apartment units in the building. Blalock said the building will probably become condemned due to the damage

from the flames.

Blalock also said the fire displaced three families living there in the apartments.

The injured man rescued from the blaze suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to an area hospital and then flown to a Memphis hospital shortly afterward.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the fire.

