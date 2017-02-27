McCracken County resident falls victim to PayPal scam

A resident of McCracken County is out some money after trying to sell a vehicle and trailer on Craigslist.

According to Detective Matt Carter with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, someone with an out-of-state number contacted the seller to buy the vehicle.

The victim received an email that appeared to be from Paypal that claimed the agreed upon amount had been deposited along with an extra $900.

That $900 was to be wired to a third party for transport fees.

Unfortunately, when the seller contacted Paypal, that person learned the money was never deposited.

Detective Carter said if you use Paypal to sell things online, you should log on to your account and ensure the money has been deposited before shipping merchandise.

He also said that someone that claims to send extra money and asks you to send it somewhere else should pose as a red flag.

If you have any questions about an online transaction, you are encouraged to call your local law enforcement office.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.