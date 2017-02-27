MO, IL statewide tornado drill planned for today

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Investigators said the victim was stabbed after asking for help getting her car out of a ditch.
To help parents track children’s time in front of the TV, the American Academy of Pediatrics has developed a Media Time Calculator.
A spokesperson for Amtrak said the train was coming from Chicago and headed to Carbondale.
Officers with the Illinois State Police said they will not be calling to ask for donations and if you get a call asking for one report it immediately.
President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump's bloody, severed head.
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.
A lack of support is the reason why a Louisiana legislator decided to pull his bill that would have increased the gas tax.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
A NASA spacecraft will aim straight for the sun next year.
An Amber Alert issued for a 13-year-old Salem, Missouri girl has been canceled.
