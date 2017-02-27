KY tornado drill postponed due to possible severe weather - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

A Kentucky tornado drill scheduled for Tuesday, February 28 has been postponed.

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, the drill is postponed until Friday, March 3 at 9:07 a.m. due to possible severe weather.

