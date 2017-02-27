1 killed in head-on crash in Perry Co., IL

A Pinckneyville man has died after a head-on crash on Illinois Route 154 in Perry County, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, it happened at 7:25 a.m. at Illinois Route 154 about a half mile east of Rose of Sharon Road.

Troopers say a car driven by Brian A. Scholebo, 25, crossed the center line and smashed into another car head-on.

The driver of the other car, Michael A. Gibson, 39, of Sparta, Ill. was flown from the scene with major injuries.

Scholebo died at the scene.

Route 154 opened to traffic around 11:15 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

