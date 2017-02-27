Hwy. 61 closed from Sikeston to Matthews, MO back open

Volunteers and first responders were still assessing what is needed most.
Hundreds were still without power in Perry County, Missouri on Wednesday evening, a big difference to the 2,000 that were out of power on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews in Bernie are out assessing damage after overnight storms.
The Motel 6 in Miner, Missouri is being evacuated after being severely damaged by severe weather.
A family in Oran are very thankful their child was not sleeping in his crib as the storms ripped through overnight.
A missing man is believed to have been found dead in the aftermath of severe weather in White County, Illinois on Tuesday night, February 28.
Following last night’s tornado in Perryville, Missouri and other severe weather across state, the Department of Insurance is reaching out to Missourians with insurance questions.
An elderly couple is safe after being rescued from their mangled home near Miner, Missouri.
A home near Ava, Illinois was torn off the foundation by a tornado Tuesday evening, February 28.
The Missouri Department of Public Safety agencies responded to Perryville, Missouri on Tuesday, February 28.
The National Kidney Foundation and Diabetes Today Resource Teams of Southern Illinois are providing free health screenings.
A homeowner in Union County, Illinois said she woke up when her dogs started barking; that's when she noticed a strange glow in her bedroom.
Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle roll-over crash Thursday in St. Francois County, Mo. The crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Route H, just South of Perrine Road.
The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is responding to an inspection report from the VA Office of Inspector General.
Let's drop some quarters in The Breakfast Show's Juke Box of Memories. This morning we check out the songs that were being played on the radio this week in 1964.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend.
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.
An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
