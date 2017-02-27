Hwy. 61 closed from Sikeston to Matthews, MO back open

Volunteers and first responders were still assessing what is needed most.
Hundreds were still without power in Perry County, Missouri on Wednesday evening, a big difference to the 2,000 that were out of power on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews in Bernie are out assessing damage after overnight storms.
The Motel 6 in Miner, Missouri is being evacuated after being severely damaged by severe weather.
A family in Oran are very thankful their child was not sleeping in his crib as the storms ripped through overnight.
A missing man is believed to have been found dead in the aftermath of severe weather in White County, Illinois on Tuesday night, February 28.
Following last night’s tornado in Perryville, Missouri and other severe weather across state, the Department of Insurance is reaching out to Missourians with insurance questions.
An elderly couple is safe after being rescued from their mangled home near Miner, Missouri.
A home near Ava, Illinois was torn off the foundation by a tornado Tuesday evening, February 28.
The Missouri Department of Public Safety agencies responded to Perryville, Missouri on Tuesday, February 28.
If you parked your trailer at the Kinkaid Lake Marina, you're being asked to go pick it up.
You could see more of an unwanted guest in your gardens this summer.
Would you drive hundreds of miles to another country to see your favorite athlete?
A plan to overhaul Illinois' school funding formula has prevailed as a highlight for advocates in a legislative session marked largely by futility.
Representatives and business owners from Paducah, Kentucky received the Ida Lee Willis Memorial Foundation Historic Preservation Award for the Paducah Coca-Cola Bottling.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
