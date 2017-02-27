Hwy. 61 closed from Sikeston to Matthews, MO back open

A family in Oran are very thankful their child was not sleeping in his crib as the storms ripped through overnight.
Emergency crews in Bernie are out assessing damage after overnight storms.
An elderly couple is safe after being rescued from their mangled home near Miner, Missouri.
Volunteers and first responders were still assessing what is needed most.
Hundreds were still without power in Perry County, Missouri on Wednesday evening, a big difference to the 2,000 that were out of power on Tuesday night.
The Motel 6 in Miner, Missouri is being evacuated after being severely damaged by severe weather.
A missing man is believed to have been found dead in the aftermath of severe weather in White County, Illinois on Tuesday night, February 28.
Following last night’s tornado in Perryville, Missouri and other severe weather across state, the Department of Insurance is reaching out to Missourians with insurance questions.
A home near Ava, Illinois was torn off the foundation by a tornado Tuesday evening, February 28.
The Missouri Department of Public Safety agencies responded to Perryville, Missouri on Tuesday, February 28.
The Illinois Lt. Governor will be in southern Illinois on Monday, April 23. Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti plans to tour Continental Tire.
A steady rain didn't stop people from raising awareness for multiple sclerosis on Sunday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The rain will continue overnight with cool temperatures, mainly remaining steady in the middle 50s.
Police said there were no major injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Sunday, April 22.
The college of Agricultural Sciences at Southern Illinois University will be hosting farm tours at the University Farms.
Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.
A group of Franklinton basketball players is getting quite a bit of attention for taking a knee as a funeral procession passed by their pickup game Friday, April 20.
A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.
Police say a 29-year-old man saved many lives when he confronted the gunman during the deadly mass shooting at Waffle House.
Dylan McWilliams was paddling into the line-up at Shipwreck's Beach off Poipu on Thursday morning when he felt something hit his leg — hard.
