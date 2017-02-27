Hwy. 61 closed from Sikeston to Matthews, MO back open

A home near Ava, Illinois was torn off the foundation by a tornado Tuesday evening, February 28.

An elderly couple is safe after being rescued from their mangled home near Miner, Missouri.

Following last night’s tornado in Perryville, Missouri and other severe weather across state, the Department of Insurance is reaching out to Missourians with insurance questions.

A missing man is believed to have been found dead in the aftermath of severe weather in White County, Illinois on Tuesday night, February 28.

A family in Oran are very thankful their child was not sleeping in his crib as the storms ripped through overnight.

The Motel 6 in Miner, Missouri is being evacuated after being severely damaged by severe weather.

Hundreds were still without power in Perry County, Missouri on Wednesday evening, a big difference to the 2,000 that were out of power on Tuesday night.

Volunteers and first responders were still assessing what is needed most.

U.S. Highway 61 is back open from Sikeston to Matthews, Missouri.

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, Hwy. 61 is back open after downed power lines and storm damage littered the road.

Crews have now cleaned up all the debris.

Night of Disaster

Two people are dead and widespread damage is being reported all across the Heartland after severe weather on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

All of the Heartland was under a risk of severe weather, including tornadoes.

Missouri

Gov. Eric Greitens issued a statement on the Perryville tornado:

"Tough and tragic news tonight out of Perryville where there are confirmed reports of a tornado touching down. Our thoughts and prayers are with the community and those affected. State Emergency Management was monitoring severe weather in the region and was prepared to respond to any situation. We have already deployed strike teams and resources, and this community should know that the full weight and support of the state of Missouri is behind you. "I would urge continued caution throughout the night. There is a tornado watch in effect until 4 AM for the following counties: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard, and Wayne. If you or a loved one live in these counties, please be alert, vigilant, and safe tonight. "We will continue to work with public safety officials throughout the night, and we will update everyone as additional information comes in. Please keep the people affected by this storm in your prayers tonight."

Damage reports

Sikeston

Sikeston DPS said they received various reports of damage to property, downed trees, downed utility lines and intermediate power outages.

Perryville

According to Perryville police, there were about a dozen homes destroyed along the Moore Drive and Highway 61 area. This was along the path of the tornado that hit on I-55.

According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, three strike teams of state and regional fire, search and rescue and EMS were activated and deployed to Perryville.

A confirmed tornado touched down in Perryville, Mo.

Multiple buildings were destroyed. When the tornado passed over I-55, it reportedly took structures with it.

Illinois

Damage

Franklin County

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook that a confirmed tornado affected the western section of the county on Tuesday evening. There was damage to homes.

Teacup-size hail was reported in Benton, Ill.

Jackson County

Two homes were destroyed in Vergennes, Ill. One home was in the middle of the road and later bulldozed aside.

Five people inside a home were hiding in the basement and all made it out alive.

One home near Ava, Illinois was torn apart and off of its foundation. Luckily, the family wasn't home at the time.

The sheriff's office also had reports of minor injuries from flying debris. Other unconfirmed reports of damaged outbuildings and vehicles were reported.

Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Lyon County appears to be among the hardest hit areas overnight on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, KYTC said the KYTC Dist. 1 bridge crew was dispatched to help the Lyon County Highway Maintenance Crew with opening highways around the county. All state highways in Lyon County are now passable. Tree limbs have been cut up and pushed aside. Drivers are asked to use caution while utility crews work to restore power through much of the day. Crews will likely spend much of the next week going back to many locations to remove trees and limbs from state right of way. Numerous barns around the county have been severely damaged or destroyed. Several homes are reported to have damage.

Stay ahead of storms

