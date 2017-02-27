Hwy. 61 closed from Sikeston to Matthews, MO back open

Volunteers and first responders were still assessing what is needed most.
Hundreds were still without power in Perry County, Missouri on Wednesday evening, a big difference to the 2,000 that were out of power on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews in Bernie are out assessing damage after overnight storms.
The Motel 6 in Miner, Missouri is being evacuated after being severely damaged by severe weather.
A family in Oran are very thankful their child was not sleeping in his crib as the storms ripped through overnight.
A missing man is believed to have been found dead in the aftermath of severe weather in White County, Illinois on Tuesday night, February 28.
Following last night’s tornado in Perryville, Missouri and other severe weather across state, the Department of Insurance is reaching out to Missourians with insurance questions.
An elderly couple is safe after being rescued from their mangled home near Miner, Missouri.
A home near Ava, Illinois was torn off the foundation by a tornado Tuesday evening, February 28.
The Missouri Department of Public Safety agencies responded to Perryville, Missouri on Tuesday, February 28.
Southern Illinois has a new way to prepare in case of a mining disaster.
The city of Carbondale has started a large scale construction project on Illinois 51, one of Carbondale's busiest streets.
A Carterville, Illinois woman was injured in a crash between a train and a passenger vehicle in Jackson County, Illinois on Wednesday, May 31.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports US 67 southbound is blocked north of US 60 in Butler County, Missouri.
Governor Bruce Rauner, Senate Republic Leader Christine Radogno and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin will hold a press conference at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.
