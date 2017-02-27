Hwy. 61 closed from Sikeston to Matthews, MO back open

Volunteers and first responders were still assessing what is needed most.
Hundreds were still without power in Perry County, Missouri on Wednesday evening, a big difference to the 2,000 that were out of power on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews in Bernie are out assessing damage after overnight storms.
The Motel 6 in Miner, Missouri is being evacuated after being severely damaged by severe weather.
A family in Oran are very thankful their child was not sleeping in his crib as the storms ripped through overnight.
A missing man is believed to have been found dead in the aftermath of severe weather in White County, Illinois on Tuesday night, February 28.
Following last night’s tornado in Perryville, Missouri and other severe weather across state, the Department of Insurance is reaching out to Missourians with insurance questions.
An elderly couple is safe after being rescued from their mangled home near Miner, Missouri.
A home near Ava, Illinois was torn off the foundation by a tornado Tuesday evening, February 28.
The Missouri Department of Public Safety agencies responded to Perryville, Missouri on Tuesday, February 28.
The St. Vincent girls are Class 1 State Soccer Champions.
The National Kidney Foundation and Diabetes Today Resource Teams of southern Illinois are providing free health screenings.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
A pooch named Rocco made some new friends on Thursday, June 1.
A homeowner in Union County, Illinois said she woke up when her dogs started barking; that's when she noticed a strange glow in her bedroom.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.
James Talton has been named the new public health administrative officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, officials confirmed Friday.
An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.
